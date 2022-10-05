Curtis Samuel dealing with illness ahead of Week 5 vs. Titans

The Washington Commanders won’t have wide receiver Curtis Samuel available for practice on Wednesday due to an illness, per JP Finlay. It is apparently non-Covid, so he has a good chance to recover enough to be ready to go this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. If he can, he should continue to see good work, especially with rookie Jahan Dotson out this week.

Fantasy football implications

Samuel missed all of last season to a reoccurring groin injury, but he’s been healthy this year and getting plenty of touches. Through four games he has caught 26-of-37 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also rushed eight times for 51 yards. That’s over 10 looks per game, which is what we’re looking for in fantasy.

If he were to miss time due to this illness, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims would like see a boost in work.