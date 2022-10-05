Breece Hall injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Dolphins

New York Jets running back Breece Hall was listed as limited on Wednesday. According to head coach Robert Saleh, Hall is not seriously injured, and is just dealing with “nicks and bruises.” The rookie had 66 yards and one touchdown on the round over 17 carries in the Jets’ recent win against the Steelers in Week 4.

Max Mitchell is "probably out" this week against the Dolphins. Quincy Williams will be doubtful for Sunday's game.



Zach Wilson, Breece Hall, Marcell Harris all dealing with "nicks and bruises" and will be limited. Saleh said Wilson is fine. — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) October 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

It’s highly unlikley that Hall will actually miss this weekend’s game against the Dolphins, given that it’s more of a rest day than anything else. He’s not out of practice entirely, and his productivity shouldn’t take much of a hit this Sunday.

Running back Michael Carter will continue to split snaps and carries with Hall.