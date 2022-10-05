 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breece Hall injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Dolphins

We break down the news that Hall is limited. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

Zach Wilson #2 hands off to Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Breece Hall was listed as limited on Wednesday. According to head coach Robert Saleh, Hall is not seriously injured, and is just dealing with “nicks and bruises.” The rookie had 66 yards and one touchdown on the round over 17 carries in the Jets’ recent win against the Steelers in Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

It’s highly unlikley that Hall will actually miss this weekend’s game against the Dolphins, given that it’s more of a rest day than anything else. He’s not out of practice entirely, and his productivity shouldn’t take much of a hit this Sunday.

Running back Michael Carter will continue to split snaps and carries with Hall.

