Brian Hoyer injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Lions

The New England Patriots are looking for an answer at quarterback. Mac Jones is dealing with an injury and isn't likely to play this week against the Detroit Lions. When he missed last week’s game, Brian Hoyer got the starting nod in relief. Hoyer then took a hard hit and is dealing with a concussion. Bailey Zappe then came in for him and nearly secured the win against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. Hoyer is missing practice on Wednesday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Fantasy football implications

Hoyer would be an interesting fantasy football play if he is active. Geno Smith just put up 48 points on the Lions' defense, so Hoyer could be in line for a big day if he can take the field. With all of the controversy surrounding the Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback head injuries are under a microscope right now. With the way that Zappe performed against the Packers, don’t be surprised if Hoyer misses this game. His practice time this week will give a better idea of what can be expected.

Zappe could be a solid dart throw this week against the Detroit defense. He isn't surrounded by the best receiving corps, but he held his own in his NFL debut against Green Bay. If you are in dire straits, you could probably do worse than Zappe.