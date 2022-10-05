Cameron Brate injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 of the NFL season. This will be the first time that these NFC South divisional opponents will meet this season. The Bucs have been riddled with injuries to start the year, and it looks like it will continue this week. Tight end Cameron Brate has a concussion and was not seen at practice, per Greg Auman.

Fantasy football implications

You likely weren't starting Brate in your fantasy football lineups unless you are in some super deep league with multiple tight ends. Brate has played in all four games so far this season and has caught 11 of his 19 targets for 100 yards. He has yet to score a touchdown this season which further shows that he and quarterback Tom Brady aren't on the same page. Despite the fantasy-relevant tight ends Brady has played with, Brate has never been able to catch on.

If Brate is unable to go, any targets would likely be dispersed among the several reliable wide receivers. If you are desperate for a tight end and want to pivot to whoever is the Tampa Bay tight end of the week, you would likely be looking at Cade Otton. But in 99% of the circumstances I could even come up with in my head, you would nearly have to have better options out there.