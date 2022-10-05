 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jonnu Smith injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Lions

We break down the news that Jonnu Smith has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

By grace.mcdermott
Jonnu Smith #81 of the New England Patriots looks on during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith has been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain and is classified as week-to-week.

Smith suffered the injury partway through the second quarter of the Patriots’ Week 4 loss on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. His timeline to return is unclear. The Patriots will release their first practice participation report of Week 5 on Wednesday afternoon.

Fantasy football implications

The Patriots face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and Hunter Henry will start at tight end for New England. Henry is listed ahead of Smith on the depth chart and has played more snaps than Smith the past two weeks.

Smith has added 58 yards over seven receptions this season, compared to Henry’s 41 yards over five receptions. The Patriots are working with a depleted quarterback room, and third-stringer Bailey Zappe may have to start against the Lions this weekend as the first and second options are still recovering from injuries.

More From DraftKings Nation