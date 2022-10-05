Jakobi Meyers injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Lions

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was seen practicing on Wednesday after missing the last two games with a knee injury. The Patriots will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Meyers is a wide receiver by trade, but the Patriots could use him as a backup quarterback in an emergency. They found themselves in a tough spot last week with Meyers injured alongside starting QB Mac Jones and backup Brian Hoyer, but rookie third-stinger Bailey Zappe stepped up and took the Patriots to overtime against the Packers.

Fantasy football implications

If Meyers is back in, he’ll likely be splitting snaps and targets with DeVante Parker and Nelson Agholor. Lil’Jordan Humphrey has been filling in during Meyers’ absence as well, and Kendrick Bourne has taken the field for several snaps each week.

Before his injury, Meyers added 95 yards in Week 2 against the Steelers, and 55 yards in the season opener against the Dolphins.