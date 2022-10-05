Commanders designate RB Brian Robinson to return to practice from IR

The Washington Commanders announced on Wednesday that running back Brian Robinson, Jr. was designated to return to practice. Robinson has been on injured reserve since he was shot on August 28th in an attempted car-jacking after leaving a restaurant in the H Street Corridor section of northeast Washington, DC.

The Commanders placed Robinson on the NFI list with the ability to activate him as soon as this week. He will not appear on this week’s injury report because he is still technically not on the 53-man roster. The team has until Saturday afternoon to activate him for this weekend’s game against the Tennessee Titans. With this designation, they have 21 days to activate him back to the active roster.

Robinson will join a running back depth chart topped by Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic. Their ground game currently ranks 27th in efficiency. Another running back might not be the solution given the team’s overall offensive struggles, but he could earn some opportunities in short order.