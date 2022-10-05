Jameis Winston injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Seahawks

Jameis Winston did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with the New Orleans Saints as they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Winston has been out since last week with a back injury. He sat out of the Saints’ loss in London to the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy football implications

Winston played through back issues in several games this season. He is questionable to return this weekend. His backup is Andy Dalton, who was 20-for-28 for 236 yards in Week 4. Winston has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season.