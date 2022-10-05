Report: Bailey Zappe to start Week 5 vs. Lions, Mac Jones doubtful

Friday PM Update: Jones is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday. So as expected, rookie Bailey Zappe is in line for his first NFL start vs. the #Lions. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2022

Friday update: Bailey Zappe will start this week, per Jordan Schultz.

Thursday PM update: Jones was again limited on the injury report. Until he can run, he’s going to have trouble playing.

Thursday update: Mac Jones was once again limping around practice on Thursday, per Andrew Callahan. He’ll probably get in another very limited practice. Plan on Brian Zappe or an extremely immobile Jones to start this week, as Hoyer was once again not practicing.

Wednesday late update: Mac Jones was listed as limited on the injury report for Wednesday. With Jones limping at practice, this limited report for Wednesday isn’t as promising at it sounds.

The New England Patriots are extremely thin at quarterback going into their Week 5 game against the Lions. Starter Mac Jones continues to deal with an ankle injury, but he was at practice on Wednesday, per Phil Perry.

Mac Jones letting a few fly here today. Not moving around very much, but seems improved over where he was on Friday. pic.twitter.com/iIE4PB3cMX — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 5, 2022

Other reports have Jones limping noticeably and not moving around much, but last week he was barely tossing the ball at the one practice he was at, but was listed as not practicing.

The odds still seem long for him to be able to go this week, but we’ll see if he can ramp up his participation. If not, Brian Hoyer, who missed practice with a concussion and the Bailey Zappe are next in line, while the team also just brought in Garrett Gilbert due to all the question marks at the position.

Fantasy football implications

If Jones can play, he should help the Patriots offensive players the most, but if he can’t, and Hoyer remains in concussion protocol. Bailey Zappe will again be given a shot like he had against the Packers last week.