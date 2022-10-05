 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mac Jones throwing at practice ahead of Week 5 vs. Lions

We break down the news that Mac Jones has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots throws while warming up during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are extremely thin at quarterback going into their Week 5 game against the Lions. Starter Mac Jones continues to deal with an ankle injury, but he was at practice on Wednesday, per Phil Perry.

Other reports have Jones limping noticeably and not moving around much, but last week he was barely tossing the ball at the one practice he was at, but was listed as not practicing.

The odds still seem long for him to be able to go this week, but we’ll see if he can ramp up his participation. If not, Brian Hoyer, who missed practice with a concussion and the Bailey Zappe are next in line, while the team also just brought in Garrett Gilbert due to all the question marks at the position.

Fantasy football implications

If Jones can play, he should help the Patriots offensive players the most, but if he can’t, and Hoyer remains in concussion protocol. Bailey Zappe will again be given a shot like he had against the Packers last week.

