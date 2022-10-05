Zach Wilson injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Dolphins

The New York Jets will have their hands full this weekend in their first of two divisional matchups with the Miami Dolphins. Miami has already ruled out their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the game, and the Jets also have a quarterback injury to deal with. Zach Wilson was finally able to return to the field last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers but is dealing with an ankle injury. He will be limited at practice on Wednesday, per Brian Costello.

Fantasy football implications

Wilson likely wasn't going to be starting in your fantasy football lineups anyway, but maybe you are desperate. The Dolphins are giving up the third most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, so he does have a good matchup. You would have to be in a pretty deep league, though, to want to throw Wilson in there if he is active.

If Wilson is downgraded, he will be replaced by Joe Flacco. We saw him start the first three games of the season for New York, and they were almost an air raid offense from the number of times he threw the ball. I actually like Flacco for fantasy if he ends up starting this week just because he almost refused to let the team run the ball. If Wilson plays, I’d sit him, but if Flacco starts and you need a streaming QB option, fire him up.