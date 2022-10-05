Kyle Pitts not spotted at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Bucs

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was not present at practice on Wednesday. The Falcons are coming off a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns as they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.

I don’t see Falcons TE Kyle Pitts at the portion of practice open to the media today. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Pitts has been underused as a receiving option by the Falcons so far this year as QB Marcus Mariota’s pass attempts have continued to decrease week by week. If Pitts sits out, Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser are listed as second and third on the depth chart, but they likely can’t expect to see many targets if they do play.

Pitts also may just be taking a rest day, as he has not been listed on any injury report yet this week.