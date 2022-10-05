 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kyle Pitts not spotted at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Bucs

We break down the news that Kyle Pitts did not participate in Wednesday practice. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

Josh Jones #13 of the Seattle Seahawks knocks Kyle Pitts #8 of the Atlanta Falcons out of bounds during the first quarter at Lumen Field on September 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts was not present at practice on Wednesday. The Falcons are coming off a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns as they prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Pitts has been underused as a receiving option by the Falcons so far this year as QB Marcus Mariota’s pass attempts have continued to decrease week by week. If Pitts sits out, Parker Hesse and Anthony Firkser are listed as second and third on the depth chart, but they likely can’t expect to see many targets if they do play.

Pitts also may just be taking a rest day, as he has not been listed on any injury report yet this week.

