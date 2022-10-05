Tee Higgins injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not seen at practice on Wednesday as the Bengals prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. Higgins has been dealing with an ankle injury this week that he sustained in the Bengals’ win over the Miami Dolphins last week, though the injury is not thought to be serious.

Tee Higgins doesn’t appear to be at practice right now (ankle) but it’s likely they’ll try and keep him off of it as long as they can to get him ready to play on Sunday night. Zac Taylor and Higgins seemed optimistic he would be able to play. #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Higgins is likely to play this Sunday, but if he misses the game, starters Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd will split the majority of targets. Tight end Hayden Hurst can expect to see some passes thrown his way as well. Backup WR Chris Evans could play some snaps, as well, particularly if Higgins is limited due to his ankle.

In last week’s win, Higgins added a season-high 124 receiving yards and a touchdown to help the Bengals to their second win of 2022.