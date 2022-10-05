 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tee Higgins injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Ravens

We break down the news that Tee Higgins has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was not seen at practice on Wednesday as the Bengals prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday. Higgins has been dealing with an ankle injury this week that he sustained in the Bengals’ win over the Miami Dolphins last week, though the injury is not thought to be serious.

Fantasy football implications

Higgins is likely to play this Sunday, but if he misses the game, starters Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd will split the majority of targets. Tight end Hayden Hurst can expect to see some passes thrown his way as well. Backup WR Chris Evans could play some snaps, as well, particularly if Higgins is limited due to his ankle.

In last week’s win, Higgins added a season-high 124 receiving yards and a touchdown to help the Bengals to their second win of 2022.

