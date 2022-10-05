JK Dobbins injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Bengals

Week 5 of the NFL season will feature an AFC North battle as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time this season. The Ravens have been led by quarterback Lamar Jackson who is on a war path to prove he is worth a big payday. Baltimore finally got RB JK Dobbins back from injury, but he is back on the injury report, this time with a hamstring injury. He was not seen practicing on Wednesday, per Jeff Zrebiec.

Fantasy football implications

Dobbins showed how valuable he is to his team last week against the Buffalo Bills. He had 13 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added four receptions for an additional 22 yards and another touchdown through the air. He is a solid dual-threat running back, and when he is active, he should be in your fantasy football lineups.

If Dobbins is downgraded throughout the week and ends up missing this Sunday’s game against the Bengals, you will have some options. Justice Hill has shown solid flashes and could be trusted with a starting spot given a higher workload, but he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. Gus Edwards is rumored to be close to coming back so see if he gets activated in time for Sunday’s game. They’d likely need to go back to Mike Davis if Hill and Dobbins both couldn’t go.