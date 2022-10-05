Keenan Allen injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers have been without their top wide receiver Keenan Allen for the last two weeks due to a hamstring issue. Now, this week hasn’t started out well, as he wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday, per Daniel Popper.

Allen appeared to be close to returning last week after getting practice time in, but he apparently had a setback on Thursday, when he had to leave the field early and then wasn’t able to practice the next day. At this point the team is likely to give him as much rest as possible and not try to bring hi back too quickly

Fantasy football implications

If Allen misses again, Mike Williams will continue to see a big target load. Without Allen, the Chargers have gone to Josh Palmer and DeAndre Carter, but with Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett also their to pick up the slack, targets haven’t been flowing to the receivers behind Williams.