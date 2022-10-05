Justice Hill injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the NFL season. This will be the first of two matchups this season between these two AFC North opponents. Baltimore comes into this game banged up yet again and needs to get healthy in a hurry. Backup running back Justice Hill is dealing with a hamstring injury that isn’t considered super serious. Head coach John Harbaugh did say that he expects the RB to miss some time.

John Harbaugh on Justice Hill: "We got good news. We dodged a bullet on that. It's not serious hamstring. That doesn't mean he won't be out a little bit. But it's not going to be one of those long-term hamstrings, they say. I always take that with a grain of salt, but good news." — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 3, 2022

Fantasy football implications

You likely weren’t relying on Hill for your fantasy football lineups. He did have a solid game last week against the Buffalo Bills, which is no easy feat. Hill ran the ball eight times for 45 yards and then caught both of his targets for an additional 12 yards. He may have been scooped up on waivers this week with the injury history of starting running back JK Dobbins, but wasn't worth a start in your lineup unless you are in the deepest of leagues. If he misses the game, there should be plenty of other running backs you could look at, including teammate Mike Davisor Gus Edwards if he is activated.