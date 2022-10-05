 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Justice Hill injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Bengals

We break down the news that Justice Hill has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs the ball during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the NFL season. This will be the first of two matchups this season between these two AFC North opponents. Baltimore comes into this game banged up yet again and needs to get healthy in a hurry. Backup running back Justice Hill is dealing with a hamstring injury that isn’t considered super serious. Head coach John Harbaugh did say that he expects the RB to miss some time.

Fantasy football implications

You likely weren’t relying on Hill for your fantasy football lineups. He did have a solid game last week against the Buffalo Bills, which is no easy feat. Hill ran the ball eight times for 45 yards and then caught both of his targets for an additional 12 yards. He may have been scooped up on waivers this week with the injury history of starting running back JK Dobbins, but wasn't worth a start in your lineup unless you are in the deepest of leagues. If he misses the game, there should be plenty of other running backs you could look at, including teammate Mike Davisor Gus Edwards if he is activated.

