Jarvis Landry limited on Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints have plenty of injured players right now, as Jameis Winston and Michael Thomas didn’t practice on Wednesday, while Jarvis Landry and Alvin Kamara were limited. Landry was able to play last week unlike the others, so is probably on track to do so against against the Seahawks.

Landry only saw two targets last week from Andy Dalton and hasn’t had a good fantasy result since Week 1. If they can get Jameis Winston back, it might help, but he could also be slowed by his ankle.

Fantasy football implications

There are a lot of moving parts with the Saints this week that could push Landry up a little in fantasy. Getting Winston back and having Thomas sit again might be the best news for his fantasy prospects. A full practice Thursday or Friday would be nice to see as well.