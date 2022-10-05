 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hunter Renfrow returns to practice ahead of Week 5 vs. Chiefs

We break down the news that Renfrow is back at practice. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders carries the ball after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals in overtime of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 29-23 in overtime. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas wide receiver Hunter Renfrow practiced with the team as a non-contact participant on Wednesday as the Raiders prepare for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Renfrow has been out since suffering a concussion in Week 2.

Fantasy football implications

It’s unclear whether Renfrow will actually be ready to play on Monday night, and the NFL is being particularly careful about concussion protocol right now after the frightening head injury that Tua Tagovailoa sustained last week. However, his return to practice is a good sign for the weeks ahead. The Raiders have a bye week after the Chiefs, and then play the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints to close out October.

In Renfrow’s absence, WRs Davante Adams and Mack Hollins have taken the majority of targets from Derek Carr. They are both healthy and expected to play on Monday.

