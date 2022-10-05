Hunter Renfrow returns to practice ahead of Week 5 vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas wide receiver Hunter Renfrow practiced with the team as a non-contact participant on Wednesday as the Raiders prepare for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Renfrow has been out since suffering a concussion in Week 2.

Hunter Renfrow will return to practice today as a non-contact participant, per #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels. Renfrow has been out since Week 2 due to a concussion. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

It’s unclear whether Renfrow will actually be ready to play on Monday night, and the NFL is being particularly careful about concussion protocol right now after the frightening head injury that Tua Tagovailoa sustained last week. However, his return to practice is a good sign for the weeks ahead. The Raiders have a bye week after the Chiefs, and then play the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints to close out October.

In Renfrow’s absence, WRs Davante Adams and Mack Hollins have taken the majority of targets from Derek Carr. They are both healthy and expected to play on Monday.