Michael Thomas update ahead of Week 5 vs. Seahawks

We break down the news that Michael Thomas has a foot injury. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas remained out of practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas was unable to play in Week 4 vs. the Minnesota Vikings in London. He sustained a toe injury during Week 3.

Coach Dennis Allen told reports that Thomas is still dealing with the toe issue:

Fantasy football implications

Thomas was absent from practice on Wednesday during the portion open to media. There’s a chance he’s designated as limited, but it looks like another DNP in the middle of the week. This generally isn’t a great sign, but Thomas is also a veteran and has had plenty of injuries in the past. He could be held out Thursday or given a limited tag. Chances are the Saints enter Week 5 with Thomas as questionable or doubtful to play.

The emergence of Chris Olave has made it easier for the Saints to withstand the loss of Thomas in the short-term. Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara also being out are bigger issues. If Thomas returns, it’ll cut into Jarvis Landry’s targets. Even Olave may get fewer looks but his role seems pretty solid given how the first four weeks of his NFL career have gone.

