Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions accomplished something rare last week. Even without their starting running back or their top two wide receivers, they still scored 45 points against the Seattle Seahawks. Amon-Ra St. Brown missed out on the fun but could miss this week’s game against the New England Patriots. He has been dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday, per Colton Pouncy.

Fantasy football implications

If St. Brown can play on Sunday, you will want to start him in your lineups. He plays with a noted chip on his shoulder from falling so far in his draft class and has done a good job of proving to teams that they were wrong to pass up on him. St. Brown has caught 23 of his 33 targets for 253 yards and three touchdowns. He is arguably Jared Goff’s favorite target when he plays and has weekly upside to finish as a top wideout in the league for fantasy football.

If St. Brown sits, the uptick in receiving work would be spread out among his teammates. He sat out Week 4, and TE TJ Hockenson saw 12 targets while WR Josh Reynolds saw eight. If St. Brown misses this game, Reynolds could be a dart throw play, but it just means that you need to make sure Hockenson is in your lineup if you have him on the roster.