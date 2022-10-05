Alvin Kamara returns to practice, limited Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Seahawks

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara was limited at practice on Wednesday. The Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5 and have multiple injuries to key offensive players. Kamara is dealing with a ribs injury and was somewhat of a surprise inactive for Week 4’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Fantasy football implications

With Kamara out, the Saints leaned on Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray in Week 4. Oddly enough, the Denver Broncos signed Murray to a deal off the Saints’ practice squad this week. The Broncos lost RB Javonte Williams and apparently were allowed to poach Murray. So the Saints have Ingram, Taysom Hill and Dwayne Washington in the backfield. Tony Jones Jr. could also end up being involved if Kamara remains out this week.

It looks like Kamara will be OK to return to the lineup this week. He’s limited on Wednesday, which is usually a good sign. If he were to not practice at all, then we’d have some issues. There’s a chance Kamara holds a questionable tag heading into the matchup.