D’Andre Swift injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions were without stud running back D’Andre Swift last week against the Seahawks due to a shoulder injury. This week he wasn’t practicing on Wednesday as the ready themselves for the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Dan Campbell said last week that it might be best to wait until after the bye to give Swift some extra rest, but it was also reported that Swift was pushing hard to play in Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

With Swift out, Jamaal Williams has taken over the lead back job and has played very well. The odds remain poor that he’ll end up playing with the bye week on the horizon, but if he’s able to practice and get healthy, the team probably wouldn’t turn down his help.