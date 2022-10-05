Chris Godwin injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Falcons

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was limited in Wednesday practice with a knee injury as Tampa Bay prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday. Godwin has been dealing with knee issues since he tore his ACL at the end of the 2021 season.

However, he told the press today that he expects to be able to play this weekend.

Godwin is fine. Said so today. Will play Sunday. https://t.co/8i63gefkAU — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Godwin has only appeared in two games so far this season and has grabbed just ten receptions. If he sits out, it won’t affect the regular play-calling too much. Mike Evans and Russell Gage are two sure things this weekend as Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman remain listed as questionable.