David Montgomery not practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Vikings

Bears running back David Montgomery did not participate in Wednesday’s practice as Chicago prepares to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Montgomery has been dealing with an ankle injury since the Bears’ game against the Texans. He missed Week 4 with an ankle/knee designation.

Fantasy football implications

If Montgomery is still out, the Bears will rely on backup Khalil Herbert, who has already played a significant amount of snaps this season. Last week, he added 77 rushing yards over 19 carries as well as a 24-yard reception. The week before, he saw a huge breakout game with 157 yards. Herbert has scored three touchdowns this year.

The Bears are leaning heavily on their run game. QB Justin Fields has not attempted more than 22 passes in a game this year, and attempted less than 20 in three of the four games they’ve played so far. Montgomery’s absence will certainly be noticed.