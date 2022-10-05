T.J. Hockenson doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions are coming off an exciting shootout against the Seahawks, where they ended up losing 45-48. With such an intense matchup, it’s not that surprising that many players didn’t practice on Wednesday. One of those players was also one of the stars of that game, tight end T.J. Hockenson who didn’t practice due to a hip injury.

On Sunday Hockenson caught 8 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, as he helped fill in for Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark, who missed due to injuries. At this point we can expect Hockenson to play, as he finished Week 4’s game, but if he is still out on Thursday, it’s time to worry.

Fantasy football implications

It’s impossible to tell if Chark and St. Brown will play this week, but either way, Hockenson remains a strong fantasy tight end play. If he does end up missing, much will depend on who is actually healthy come Sunday.