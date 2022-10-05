Zay Jones limited at practice Wednesday heading into Week 5 vs. Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Zay Jones was limited at practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. The Jaguars enter Week 5 in first place in the AFC South division. They’ll have a chance to pad that lead with a matchup vs. the Houston Texans on Sunday. Jones was unable to play in the Jaguars’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

Fantasy football implications

Jones’ return will have decent fantasy implications for this week. In Week 3 vs. the Chargers, Jones went off for 10 catches, 85 yards and a TD. He was missed last week in a tough matchup vs. Philly. With Jones out, Jamal Agnew caught four of six targets for 50 yards and two TDs. Jones’ return would cut into Agnew’s snaps and also take away targets from Marvin Jones Jr. Christian Kirk continues to be the lead wideout for Jacksonville, but QB Trevor Lawrence has been spreading it around plenty. Zay Jones being back in the fold only means scoring should flatten a bit for everyone on the Jags’ offense.