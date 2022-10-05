Julio Jones injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Falcons

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played most of this season without a fully healthy wide receiver corps. Julio Jones has been dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 1 that saw him miss games in Week 2 and Week 3. He returned to the field last week against the Kansas City Chiefs but only caught one of his two targets for seven yards. Jones is on the injury report on Wednesday in Week 5 but logged a limited practice participation.

Here’s today’s injury report — Bucs are listing Tom Brady with both shoulder and finger injuries. Fully expect him to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/qdmcdp48kU — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Jones hasn't had fantasy football relevance for some time. The veteran wide receiver is looking for a team that has a good chance to win a Super Bowl and has taken his talents to Tampa Bay. He is often seen as the third receiving option at best if both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are active. This week he would face his old team, the Atlanta Falcons, and I like him to see extra targets in a revenge game. I still don't think he is worth a start in fantasy football lineups other than a deep flex play.

If Jones is declared inactive, it means that there should be some extra targets for Russell Gage. He would also be included in the revenge game narrative against Atlanta but still doesn't project to get much work if Evans and Godwin are both active. If Jones is out, you could take the dart throw shot on Gage in your flex this week if you are in deeper leagues.