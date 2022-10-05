Marquise Brown injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Eagles

Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was listed as a DNP (foot) for Wednesday practice as Arizona prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday. Brown was listed as questionable last week with a foot injury, but was able to play.

Fantasy football implications

Rondale Moore has finally returned to the field after sitting out the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury. With AJ Green still questionable for the game and limited in practice, Moore’s presence is crucial for the Cardinals.

Greg Dortch has also stepped up this season and can expect to see some targets on Sunday if Brown is out.