Jake Elliott injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was absent from practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. The Eagles enter Week 5 undefeated at 4-0 and have to face the Arizona Cardinals on the road.

Fantasy football implications

Elliott may have missed practice but he expects to fine for Week 5 vs. the Cardinals. There’s some concern with a kicker having an injury. Chances are Elliott wasn’t your kicker anyway. Despite the Eagles having an explosive offense, that hasn’t translated to many field goal attempts. Elliott only has 25 fantasy points in four games this season. He’s only kicked a FG per game.