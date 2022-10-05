Bengals K Evan McPherson limited Wednesday in Week 5 with groin injury

The Cincinnati Bengals enter a key division showdown in Week 5 when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. One player the Bengals will rely on is kicker Evan McPherson, who has shown he can be the difference between winning and losing with clutch kicks from any distance. McPherson enters Week 5 preparations with a groin injury, which rendered him limited at Wednesday’s practice.

Fantasy football implications

For fantasy managers in leagues with kickers, there’s no reason to panic right away. McPherson still has a few days to get a full practice in, and the kicker hasn’t missed a game yet this season. However, managers should have a backup option ready due to the timing of McPherson’s game. The Chiefs and Raiders play Monday night, and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is likely a roster lock in most leagues. Harrison Butker might also be a roster lock, so Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson could be a potential replacement option for managers rostering McPherson at the moment.