DJ Chark injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Patriots

Add DJ Chark’s name to the long list of questionables on the Lions offense. Chark did not participate in Wednesday’s practice due to an ankle injury. The wide receiver sat out in the Lions’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. It is unclear whether he’ll be available for this weekend’s matchup against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy football implications

The person most affected in all this — in terms of fantasy points, at least — might end up being QB Jared Goff, whose entire roster of starting receivers is either questionable or out, as well as his starting RB. Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy are the only fully healthy WRs on the depth chart.

Chark, Josh Reynolds, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are all listed as out. St. Brown missed last week’s game. It might be best to steer clear of the Lions offense on your starting lineups this weekend — RB Jamaal Williams excluded.