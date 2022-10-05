Cardinals K Matt Prater out for Week 5 contest vs. Eagles with hip injury

The Arizona Cardinals will be without starting kicker Matt Prater for their Week 5 contest against the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles. Prater is dealing with a hip injury and head coach Kliff Kingsbury has already ruled him out on Wednesday. The Cardinals are likely to turn to Matt Ammendola again to kick against the Eagles. He was signed to the practice squad earlier this week.

Fantasy football implications

Ammendola has kicked before this season, appearing in two games for Kansas City Chiefs starter Harrison Butker. Ammendola went 3-4 in those appearances, so the Cardinals should be in good hands. This is potentially going to be a high-scoring game, which means Ammedola would be a viable replacement option for managers who planned on using Prater in the lineup. If managers are uncomfortable with Arizona’s offense, there are plenty of other options to replace Prater as the Cardinals have an afternoon kick Sunday against the Eagles.