Josh Reynolds injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions took the L in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks, but it wasn't for lack of trying. They were missing their top running back and their top two wide receivers and still managed to score 45 points. One of the players that stepped up was WR Josh Reynolds. He finished with seven receptions for 81 yards and a TD. Renolds is dealing with an ankle injury and didn't practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications

If Reynolds ends up being active and Amon-Ra St. Brown is inactive again, he could be used as a PPR flex play. His workload with players absent last week should inspire some confidence. If you are in standard leagues or if St. Brown is active, no need to play Reynolds in a fantasy football lineup.

He likely won't have much season-long value so Reynolds figures to be a spot start if he cracks your lineup. It took three players missing in action and a good matchup for him to go off. He has a stable floor, but a very low ceiling most weeks.