Jaylen Waddle misses practice Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins will be short-staffed this week against the New York Jets. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has already been ruled out due to a concussion. More concerning injury news came on Wednesday as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle didn’t practice. He is dealing with a groin injury.

Fantasy football implications

Groin injuries are fickle because they are easy to aggravate. His practice participation will be important to monitor this week. If Waddle can get some practice in this week, he is a solid start against the Jets defense. He has weekly upside with Tagovailoa under center, but it will be Teddy Bridgewater this week. Bridgewater will still need to air the ball out and is one of the more accurate backups in the league. If Waddle is active, you’ll still start him in your lineups.

If Waddle sits, this likely just means that more targets will be had by Tyreek Hill. Cedrick Wilson Jr. would technically be the next man up for the wide receivers, but he wouldn't automatically have more fantasy relevance. He would only be for a desperate dart throw in deeper leagues if you had to pivot to someone else on the Dolphins for some reason.