Kadarius Toney returns to practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5 vs. Packers

The New York Giants continue to have injury problems with their wide receivers. Kadarius Toney didn’t practice last week but was able to make some progress and get in a limited practice session on Wednesday in Week 5. The Giants could really use him back this week as Kenny Golladay has already been deemed doubtful for Sunday morning’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London, England.

Fantasy football implications

I’m going to be honest, I’ve got no idea what to tell you to do with Toney. On the one hand, I would have no faith in him if he is active and would tell you to leave him on waivers or the bench wherever he is. On the other hand, Daniel Jones or whoever is healthy enough to be the quarterback, is going to have to throw to somebody. Even still, in his first game back, I wouldn't trust Toney in a fantasy football lineup until you see what he can handle and his target share.

When it comes to looking for other options on the Giants, pickings are the definition of slim. David Sills V, a former quarterback, is listed as the top wide receiver on their depth chart and is followed by Richie James and Wan’Dale Robinson, who is also hurt. James would be my pick from the bunch, but I do so without much confidence.