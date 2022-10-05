David Njoku injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Chargers

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku didn’t practice on Wednesday with a designation of “knee/rest.” This is the same designation he had last week when he missed two days of practice and he still was taken off the injury report before their game against the Falcons. He caught 5-of-7 targets for 73 yards in that matchup and was coming off a game where he caught 9 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers.

Fantasy football implications

Njoku has really come on the last two games (sans a fumble) and should remain in your fantasy lineups, especially in such a poor position like tight end. The Browns did pick up tight end Pharaoh Brown, who could eventually take away some snaps, but for now, I wouldn’t worry too much about it.