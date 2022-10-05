 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

David Njoku injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Chargers

We break down the news that David Njoku has a knee injury. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns walks onto the field at halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku didn’t practice on Wednesday with a designation of “knee/rest.” This is the same designation he had last week when he missed two days of practice and he still was taken off the injury report before their game against the Falcons. He caught 5-of-7 targets for 73 yards in that matchup and was coming off a game where he caught 9 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown against the Steelers.

Fantasy football implications

Njoku has really come on the last two games (sans a fumble) and should remain in your fantasy lineups, especially in such a poor position like tight end. The Browns did pick up tight end Pharaoh Brown, who could eventually take away some snaps, but for now, I wouldn’t worry too much about it.

