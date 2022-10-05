Hayden Hurst injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst continues to deal with a groin injury, but has been able to play through the injury. He did find the end zone last Thursday against the Dolphins, grabbing 3-of-4 targets for 27 yards and the touchdown.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t topped 46 receiving yards in a game despite catching five passes in each of the first two matchups of the season.

Fantasy football implications

Hurst shouldn’t have any trouble playing this week, but his upside is pretty low. He will remain a touchdown or bust tight end for the time being. If he were to miss the game, there wouldn’t be a Bengals tight end worth playing even in the deepest leagues. We would likely see more work for Tyler Boyd underneath. Hurst would likely need a Boyd injury to get a bump in targets moving forward.