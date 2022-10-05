Allen Lazard injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Giants

The Green Bay Packers head across the pond to London to take on the New York Giants in Week 5. One player the Packers have been using heavily in the offense has been receiver Allen Lazard, who has emerged as Aaron Rodgers’ top target this season. He’s dealing with an ankle injury and was limited at Wednesday’s practice ahead of the game.

Fantasy football implications

Lazard has been productive in the last two games despite popping up on the injury report, so there’s little reason for fantasy managers to worry here. The only concern would be the travel schedule, which likely sees the Packers avoid a Friday practice or hold just a walkthrough. The game Sunday is also early in the morning, so managers might not have a chance to swap out Lazard if he is a surprise inactive. For now, it’s likely he ends up suiting up in Week 5.