Taysom Hill injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints return from an emotional London loss to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. One player who the Saints have tried to use in a variety of ways is Taysom Hill, who remains officially listed as a tight end but gets used more as a running back and potentially a quarterback.

Fantasy football implications

Hill has actually gotten some touches, with 12 carries in three games played. He also has two rushing touchdowns, which some fantasy managers can get excited about from the tight end spot. For those who don’t have the top tight ends in the league, Hill does have some upside as a runner. There’s the obvious risk he doesn’t get into the end zone at all, which would negate his fantasy value entirely. That’s a risk managers have to determine if they want to take with a player like Hill.