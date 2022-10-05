Rashaad Penny injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Saints

The Seattle Seahawks will be taking on the New Orleans Saints in their Week 5 game on Sunday. Both of these teams are dealing with several injuries to their offenses. The Seahawks may be going to their backup running back because starting running back Rashaad Penny popped up on the injury report on Wednesday. He is dealing with a shoulder injury and did not practice.

Seahawks injury report for Wednesday. Rashaad Penny sits out with a shoulder injury --- he didn't mention it during his meeting with the media, which might indicate it's not all that serious. Quinton Jefferson with an elbow also something to watch. pic.twitter.com/YNSUuGHmZR — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) October 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Penny has gotten off to a solid start this season. He has 49 rushing attempts for 292 yards and four touchdowns. He isn't too involved in the passing game as he has caught four of his five targets for 16 additional yards. If Penny is active, he is going to have a tough matchup on Saturday. The Saints are giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. If he is active, you are likely starting him from his workload, but do so as a low-end RB2.

If Penny ends up missing the game, you shouldn't have to look far. Kenneth Walker III would see the starting spot for the game, with DeeJay Dallas likely as his backup. Walker would then move into RB2 territory, while Dallas could be considered a flex play if you needed him. He has run well this season when given the chance, his biggest obstacle is just the players in front of him.