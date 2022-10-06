Daniel Jones practicing on Wednesday, Thursday ahead of Week 5 vs. Packers

Thursday update: Daniel Jones was officially limited again and received praise from onlookers once again. Unless he has a setback, it would appear inevitable that he plays this week in London.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ankle injury in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. Then, his backup, Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion soon after Jones left the field. That pushed Saquon Barkley into the Wildcat QB role toward the end of the game.

The good news Wednesday is that Jones is practicing and by all accounts looks good. So good in fact that one beat reporter said he’d be “shocked” if he didn’t face the Packers in London this weekend.

I’m watching #Giants Daniel Jones running individual QB drills now and the way he’s moving around I’ll be shocked if he’s not playing vs #Packers Sunday in London #NFL — NYPost_Cannizzaro (@MarkCannizzaro) October 5, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Jones of course has had his ups and downs, but has looked okay the last couple weeks, especially as a runner. Unfortunately, his running could be curtailed this week if he ends up playing on his ankle. If he does play, he would likely be less apt to take off and less apt to put up fantasy points this week.