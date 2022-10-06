 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Harrison Butker injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Raiders

We break down the news that Harrison Butker has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Place kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after kicking a 54-yard field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. . The Chiefs defeated the Cardinals 44-21. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs won’t have kicker Harrison Butker at practice on Thursday, per Matt McMullen. Butker still has time to practice, as they play on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. The good news for the Chiefs is that Matthew Wright did well in his spot start last Sunday, hitting both of his field goals and all five extra points. His strong game could allow Butker to rest longer if needed,.

Fantasy football implications

If Butker does return to practice on Friday and ends up being ready to go for Monday Night Football, he’s a fantasy start. If Butker has to sit again, Wright also has value as a fantasy start in what could be a high scoring game against the Raiders.

More From DraftKings Nation