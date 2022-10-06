Austin Seibert injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions may take the award for the most injuries on this week’s injury report. They are almost certain to be missing some important pieces to their team as they take on the New England Patriots this week. One of the players on the injury report is kicker Austin Seibert. He is dealing with a right groin injury and missed last week’s game because of it.

Fantasy football implications

You probably weren't starting Seibert in any fantasy football leagues unless you are in super deep leagues. The Lions did put up 45 points last week, so don't be surprised if their offense continues to move the ball even if they are missing players. The team signed Michael Badgley to their practice squad this week, so if Seibert misses again, they will have an option to pivot to. When it comes to your fantasy football lineup, I wouldn't look at starting Seibert or Badgley unless you are in some wacky 32-team league, and you have to.