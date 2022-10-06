CeeDee Lamb doesn’t practice Thursday with groin injury ahead of Week 5 vs. Rams

The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a tough NFC matchup this week against the Los Angeles Rams. They know they will be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott yet again, so the backup Cooper Rush will be under center. They had some potentially bad news come up on Thursday as CeeDee Lamb was added to the injury report. He missed practice entirely and was cited as dealing with a groin injury.

CeeDee Lamb didn't practice today due to a groin issue. Lamb said he was fine and that he didn't participate because his GPS numbers were too high from the previous day. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) October 6, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Lamb said that he was all good and that this injury shouldn’t worry anyone. I don't know everything there is to know about the injury report and what teams have to do with it, but I am a little concerned that it was listed as a groin injury and not a lower leg injury or hamstring or something. Groin injuries are easy to aggravate, so there is some cause for concern here.

If Lamb plays, you will likely start him due to his expected target share. There is a high chance that he is shadowed by Jalen Ramsey all night, but Lamb has the ability to still be productive in tough matchups.

If Lamb is ruled inactive, you would pivot to either Michael Gallup or Noah Brown. Gallup was able to play last week and looked like his old self. Brown filled in nicely for Gallup so given the opportunity he could be a valuable substitute if you are needing one.