Tyreek Hill limited in Thursday practice with quad injury ahead of Week 5 vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a quad injury and was added to the injury report on Thursday ahead of the team’s Week 5 showdown against the New York Jets this weekend. The All-Pro wideout was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice but according to Safid Deen of USA Today, he appeared to be fine.

While Hill’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious, it’s still a bit of a concern for the Dolphins to have several key players on the injury report this week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has already been declared out for Sunday’s contest while fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle has been limited with a groin injury. We’ll see what Hill’s status is for Friday’s practice.

Fantasy football implications

Hill should ultimately be good to go for Sunday but in the event that he’s not able to play, look for Trent Sherfield to get more touches.