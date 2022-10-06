Josh Palmer injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers have a tough test ahead of them in Week 5. While they take on the Cleveland Browns, they have to do so on the road and have a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. This doesn't usually fare well for west coast teams having to travel. As they prepare for the matchup, they released their practice report on Thursday. Wide receiver Josh Palmer has been limited in both practices so far, dealing with an ankle injury.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen DNP for 2nd-straight day with hamstring injury, WR Joshua Palmer limited with ankle and TE Gerald Everett was limited with hamstring injury. https://t.co/PQaflvEzWU — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 6, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Los Angeles will have to rely on their passing game to stay in this matchup. I’m not sure their run defense could stop me right now, much less Nick Chubb, who has been the best running back in the NFL to this point in the season. Quarterback Justin Herbert needs all the weapons he can get. If Palmer is active, I think he has flex appeal in your fantasy football leagues, especially if Keenan Allen sits.

If Palmer ends up not being able to play, DeAndre Carter would be the beneficiary to get the uptick in targets. Carter would only be a lineup sub for you if Allen is also ruled out for the game. If both Allen and Palmer are out, Carter would backup Mike Williams and should have solid flex appeal regardless of league format.