Gerald Everett injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Browns

We break down the news that Gerald Everett has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 5 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Gerald Everett #7 of the Los Angeles Chargers catches a pass for a touchdown as Jalen Pitre #5 of the Houston Texans is late on the coverage at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 of the NFL season. All eyes have been on quarterback Justin Herbert and how he is recovering from his fractured rib cartilage injury. While the focus has been on his recovery, a surprise name was added to the injury report on Thursday. Tight end Gerald Everett wasn’t included Wednesday but logged a limited practice on Thursday and is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications

Gerald Everett has been a reliable tight end for fantasy football lineups this season. He has become a favorite target of Herbert, especially with wide receiver Keenan Allen sidelined. If Everett is active, he is worth a weekly start in your lineups. If Everett happens to be ruled inactive, you may have to get creative. The other tight ends for Los Angeles are Donald Parham Jr. and Tre’ McKitty. Neither of them has done much this season to suggest that if Everett misses the game that they will get his same target share. This is definitely an injury to watch.

