Gerald Everett injury update ahead of Week 5 vs. Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 of the NFL season. All eyes have been on quarterback Justin Herbert and how he is recovering from his fractured rib cartilage injury. While the focus has been on his recovery, a surprise name was added to the injury report on Thursday. Tight end Gerald Everett wasn’t included Wednesday but logged a limited practice on Thursday and is dealing with a hamstring injury.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen DNP for 2nd-straight day with hamstring injury, WR Joshua Palmer limited with ankle and TE Gerald Everett was limited with hamstring injury. https://t.co/PQaflvEzWU — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) October 6, 2022

Fantasy football implications

Gerald Everett has been a reliable tight end for fantasy football lineups this season. He has become a favorite target of Herbert, especially with wide receiver Keenan Allen sidelined. If Everett is active, he is worth a weekly start in your lineups. If Everett happens to be ruled inactive, you may have to get creative. The other tight ends for Los Angeles are Donald Parham Jr. and Tre’ McKitty. Neither of them has done much this season to suggest that if Everett misses the game that they will get his same target share. This is definitely an injury to watch.