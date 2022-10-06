Rondale Moore pops up on the injury report ahead of Week 5 vs. Eagles

The Arizona Cardinals just got Ronald Moore back from a hamstring injury and now he pops up with a new one on Thursday’s injury report. This time he’s dealing with a knee injury. The specifics are unknown, so this could be a wide range on the disaster scale. We really won’t know until Friday. If he’s not out there practicing Friday, he likely suffered an injury during practice on Friday that will keep him out of the game. If he is practicing, he probably just felt a twinge and they wanted to be cautious with him for the rest of practice. We shall see.

Fantasy football implications

The Cardinals continue to have trouble at wide receiver, but Marquise Brown has been the stalwart, putting up strong numbers so far this season. After him it’s been a mixed bag, with tight end Zach Ertz and Moore’s replacement, Greg Dortch, getting some fantasy relevant production. If Moore is out, Dortch gets some PPR upside.