UPDATE: Wilson has returned to the game.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to the medical tent after throwing an interception and trying to go for a tackle after. Wilson came into the game with a shoulder injury already. Brett Rypien would be his backup if Wilson is out.

Wilson has had a poor game all around on Thursday night, completing fewer than 50% of his passes for just 184 yards, no touchdowns and one interception with 10 minutes remaining in the contest.