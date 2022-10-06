 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nyheim Hines suffers possible head injury in Week 5 vs. Broncos

Nyheim Hines suffered an injury in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts Nyheim Hines took a hard hit on the first drive of Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos and was extremely unsteady when trying to get back to his feet with the help of his teammates. There’s little doubt he will be out for the rest of the game with a possible concussion.

Hines has been taken to the locker room, and after the Tua Tagovailoa injury that exposed problems with the concussion protocols, Hines will not return based on his instability.

With Hines out, and Jonathan Taylor unavailable for this game, ex-Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson will be the two Colts running backs the rest of the way.

