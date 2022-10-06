Nyheim Hines suffers possible head injury in Week 5 vs. Broncos

Indianapolis Colts Nyheim Hines took a hard hit on the first drive of Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos and was extremely unsteady when trying to get back to his feet with the help of his teammates. There’s little doubt he will be out for the rest of the game with a possible concussion.

Hines has been taken to the locker room, and after the Tua Tagovailoa injury that exposed problems with the concussion protocols, Hines will not return based on his instability.

The new NFL-NFLPA protocols have not been finalized but the message in the joint statement last week regarding “gross motor instability” was clear. Nyheim Hines won’t be back tonight. Just hope he’s OK. https://t.co/0klfETjy4T — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 7, 2022

With Hines out, and Jonathan Taylor unavailable for this game, ex-Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson will be the two Colts running backs the rest of the way.